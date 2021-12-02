House leaders reject tying debt limit to defense bill

House leaders warned Thursday they likely can't address the debt limit by linking it to the annual defense authorization bill, a move Senate leaders have discussed in negotiations to ensure the Treasury can continue paying its financial obligations beyond Dec. 15.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said Republicans have made clear they’re not going to vote for the debt limit and there aren’t enough Democrats willing to vote for the defense bill to get it through without significant GOP support.

"I don't think that would pass," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Thursday when asked about the idea of using the defense bill to address the debt limit.

“We're not discussing it over here,” Hoyer said in a brief interview. “We don't think it's the best option because we're not sure we can do it.”

When a version of the defense bill passed the House in September, 38 Democrats voted against the measure because of the Pentagon funding level, among other issues. While they had plenty of GOP votes then to make up the difference, that likely wouldn't be the case if a debt limit measure were attached.