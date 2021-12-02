Biden calls for patriotic unity, pitches plan to fight omicron

President Joe Biden said his top experts anticipate COVID-19 cases to increase in the weeks and months ahead as the omicron variant is likely to spread throughout the United States this winter, so he called on Americans to defend the nation with a unified front.

“This is a point to get the nation to come together, to unite the nation in a common purpose … and to think of it in terms of literally a patriotic responsibility rather than somehow you're denying people their basic rights,” Biden said Thursday during a visit to the National Institutes of Health.

Biden laid out a strategy to avoid another winter shutdown by beefing up COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and boosters. The White House wants to get the nation as protected as possible while scientists work to learn more about the omicron variant’s transmissibility and whether it can evade vaccine protection.

“We are better positioned than we were a year ago to fight COVID-19,” Biden said, noting that last Christmas fewer than 1 percent of adults were fully vaccinated, while now over 71 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

Biden said his plan doesn't expand any mandates. Meanwhile, some Republicans on Capitol Hill are pushing for a vote on an amendment that they say would defund a rule requiring employees at large businesses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. That rule is also being challenged in several courts. Those Republicans want to attach the amendment to the continuing resolution that Congress must pass by the end of Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown.