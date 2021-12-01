Waiting for Pupatella: Hill staffers see brighter pizza times ahead

A new pizza place is coming to Capitol Hill and should be cranking out Neapolitan-style pies in under 90 seconds by early summer.

Pupatella is set to begin interior demolition on its new location at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Third Street Northeast in the next couple of weeks. The local chain, which serves internationally certified authentic Neapolitan pizza out of wood-fired ovens made of brick from Mount Vesuvius, hopes to succeed where other eateries have failed.

The oft-traveled but sometimes overlooked corner has sat vacant since 2017, when the Romeo & Juliet Garden Cafe closed up shop. Before that, it was the longtime home of White Tiger Indian restaurant.

“I lived above Union Pub for two years while that place sat empty,” said House Democratic communications director Sharon Eliza Nichols. “I always thought the space looked nice. Historical, crumbling in a European-looking way.”

It’s a win for the Senate side of the Capitol, which some complain has fewer options than the House side.