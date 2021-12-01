GOP block on ambassadors takes toll on Foreign Relations panel

Aside from being a growing source of frustration for Democrats and foreign governments, the stonewalling by Republicans of President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees is disturbing Senate experts and former ambassadors for what it forebodes about the future of the institution and the basic functioning of U.S. foreign policy.

At this point in his presidency, Biden has had a much smaller fraction of his country ambassador nominees confirmed than any of his recent predecessors. Only envoys to eight countries — Austria, Canada, Israel, Kosovo, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Turkey — have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, ambassadorial nominees to China and Japan approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are being denied a floor vote by a small number of GOP senators seeking leverage for their demands that Biden change course on certain foreign policy issues. And nominees to represent the United States in New Delhi and Berlin are still waiting on confirmation hearings.

In fairness to senators, the Biden White House also has been slow in naming and sending its ambassadorial picks for major allies and key countries of concern to the Senate. The committee is still waiting to formally receive the nominations for envoys to the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea and Russia, according to the political appointee tracker maintained by the Partnership for Public Service with The Washington Post.

In comparison, President Donald Trump at this point in his term had some 40 ambassadors confirmed, 32 of whom were processed by unanimous consent on the Senate floor, according to numbers provided by Democratic senators.