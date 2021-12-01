House won’t take up stopgap funds Wednesday as disputes linger

The House wrapped up votes for the day Wednesday without taking up a temporary spending bill that's needed by Friday at midnight in order to avert a partial government shutdown.

Top lawmakers and others familiar with the talks nonetheless expressed confidence a shutdown would be averted, despite calls from some GOP conservatives to force a funding lapse if Democrats won't add language to the continuing resolution that would bar funds for the Biden administration's private sector vaccine and testing requirement.

"Negotiations are underway; there's no interest in shutting the government down," House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., told reporters Wednesday.

House leaders had initially hoped to file the stopgap funding measure Tuesday night in advance of a floor vote as early as Wednesday. But the text wasn't yet available, and House leaders announced the last vote series of the day would take place around 4 p.m.

"It's incomprehensible to me that we can't pass a simple CR to keep the government open," House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said Wednesday afternoon.