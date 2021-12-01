First US case of omicron variant detected

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first detected case of the omicron variant Wednesday, less than a week after the World Health Organization designated the new COVID-19 strain a variant of concern.

The individual, after returning to California on Nov. 22 from a trip to South Africa, sought a test after exhibiting symptoms and received a positive diagnosis on Nov. 29. Despite the weeklong potential for transmission, none of the individual’s close contacts tested positive.

The individual was fully vaccinated, although it was unclear whether the person received a booster. The patient has mild symptoms but is improving.

The University of California, San Francisco had received the virus sample at 8 p.m. Tuesday and had sequenced nearly the entire genome by 4 a.m. CDC then confirmed the results.

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, speaking at a White House news conference, reiterated that the spike protein of the omicron variant has substantially more mutations than does that of the delta variant. That suggests the variant could be more transmissible or evade immune protection.