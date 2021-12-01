Congress must pass the Huntington’s Disease Disability Insurance Access Act

When Kala Booth from the Commonwealth of Kentucky testified before Congress this summer, elected officials from across the political spectrum took notice.

Kala had the grace and courage to share her story about living with Huntington’s disease, or HD, a rare, fatal genetic disorder. For many, it was the first time they had heard of HD, and we think it is safe to say they were moved by Kala’s poise and perseverance in the face of such a devastating diagnosis.

Science did not always have a diagnosis for HD. While science now knows what causes HD, it does not yet know how to treat or cure it, and families like Kala’s still face too many hurdles to get the support they need. That is why we reintroduced the Huntington’s Disease Disability Insurance Access Act, which would help shoulder some of the burdens they face.

Multiple generations of Kala’s family have lived with HD, which is often described as a combination of ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s all wrapped into one. She has watched it affect her grandfather and her mother, and has spoken about the realities of living with the disease while acting as a caregiver for her loved ones.

Kala’s experience is not rare. HD affects whole families and has a 50 percent chance of passing from parent to child. But the current system leaves those families without the care or options they need and deserve. Families like Kala’s often spend years battling with a system that fails to understand and recognize HD. She described the difficult and frustrating process of applying for disability coverage and spoke about how often families are forced to hire lawyers to help them navigate the process. Even when they are deemed eligible, they can be forced to wait another six months to get their Social Security Disability Insurance payments and up to two years for Medicare coverage.