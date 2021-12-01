Advocacy blitz targets Medicare coverage of obesity treatment

A coalition of patient advocates, medical groups and pharmaceutical companies is ramping up pressure on Congress to add coverage of obesity drugs and weight-related behavioral therapy under Medicare.

The push centers on securing regulatory changes or including a long-standing bill in must-pass legislation. The bill would remove Medicare’s ban on coverage of weight loss drugs and expand behavioral therapy coverage.

Advocates say the drug carveout stems from lingering cultural stigma around obesity and a societal view that weight problems are a personal failure. Obesity was recognized as a disease by the American Medical Association in 2013, and the incidence of obesity has grown over time. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Ron Kind, D-Wis., in the House and Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., in the Senate, has 117 co-sponsors between the two chambers.

About 42 percent of U.S. adults were considered obese in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Obesity is a risk factor for many other top chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Annual obesity-related medical costs are estimated at $147 billion to $210 billion.

In addition to improving patient health, advocates say, expanding Medicare coverage could save money if treatment prevents more complications later. But it’s not clear how the Congressional Budget Office will score the legislation, and lawmakers are feuding over whether to expand Medicare in other ways amid cost concerns.