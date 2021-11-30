Take Five: Marie Newman

Rep. Marie Newman sat down with Heard on the Hill outside her office on an unseasonably warm, 70-degree day earlier this month. The Illinois Democrat was unfazed — she has gotten used to the heat after successfully primarying Daniel Lipinski in 2020, facing the media’s glare during a public row over transgender rights with Longworth Building neighbor Marjorie Taylor Greene, and now as she warms up for another primary fight, this time against Sean Casten.

The former marketing executive talked about all that, plus how Democrats can rebrand themselves ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: According to Pew surveys, it wasn’t until 2013 that a majority of Americans said they’d support gay marriage, more than 40 years after the Stonewall riots. Do you think it will take that long for Americans to accept transgender rights?

A: I think we’ve made great progress, I do. I’m not even being optimistic. We can see it in the polls that people are understanding that being your authentic self is more important than anything in life. About 80 percent of the country supports the Equality Act right now. So those senators that can’t do math, I hope they learn how to do math pretty soon when it gets to the Senate floor.