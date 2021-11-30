Startups use tech, ‘gamification’ for public health problems

Matthew Loper’s mission to use technology and science to revolutionize health care began when he observed vastly different outcomes for relatives with the same disease.

The CEO and co-founder of Wellth, an app that incentivizes users to make healthy choices, like regularly taking medicine, had an aunt and an uncle diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Even though the relatives share similar upbringing, education levels and genetics, his aunt thrived after her diagnosis by remaining vigilant about taking insulin and getting treatment, while his uncle faltered, had a stroke and wound up in a skilled nursing facility in 2016.

Loper, one of a bevy of entrepreneurs seeking to transform health care and insurance through technology, wanted to understand how the outcomes could diverge so extremely.

“How do you actually create motivation in people?” Loper said. “How do you get someone who never would have gone to see their doctor or taken those medications, or used that app, to actually follow through with it?”