Lawmakers press for sweeping military justice changes

A bipartisan group of several dozen lawmakers from both chambers urged Armed Services Committee leaders on Tuesday to write a National Defense Authorization Act that would substantially change the military justice system.

Forty-four senators and 22 representatives, in a letter obtained by CQ Roll Call, said Congress should send the president a final fiscal 2022 NDAA that includes a provision adopted by the Senate Armed Services Committee that would create teams of trained military prosecutors to make charging decisions on most major crimes. The prosecutors would not serve in the chain of command of the accused or the victim.

“Putting serious criminal cases in the hands of independent military prosecutors is a commonsense reform that will professionalize our military justice system,” the 66 lawmakers wrote.

The authors of Tuesday’s letter represent less than a quarter of the 283 lawmakers who favor this approach.

Sixty-six senators — enough to overcome a filibuster — have sponsored a stand-alone bill by New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand that forms the basis of the Senate Armed Services provision.