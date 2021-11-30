House unveils 2022 calendar

House Democratic leadership unveiled a 2022 legislative calendar Tuesday that envisions 21 voting weeks before the November midterm elections.

Under the calendar released by House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., the chamber would return to convene for the second session of the 117th Congress on Monday, Jan. 10, with the first votes of the year taking place that week.

At no point are votes expected to take place in the House for more than three consecutive weeks, with four designated weeks for committee business throughout the year, in addition to the customary district work periods. There is a two-week break for Easter and Passover, with the first night of Passover overlapping with Good Friday on April 15. The Fourth of July falls on a Monday, creating an opportunity to schedule a committee work period the week of June 27, followed by a recess week.

All of August and all of October are scheduled to be district work periods.

In a statement, Hoyer said that the total of 112 days in-session or scheduled for committee work are in line with past second sessions, when members are often eager to be on the campaign trail. Election Day in 2022 is on Nov. 8.