Holiday parties are back in DC for 2021, if you’re on the list

The Yuletide is upon us, and with it a wave of holiday parties across D.C., led by lavish lobbying shop shindigs and tony trade group gatherings. Last December, COVID precautions led to a Year Without a Santa Claus for K Street. This year, parties are back.

But it won’t be all tidings of comfort and joy; the looming specter of the omicron variant of the coronavirus may yet drag us back to 2020, like a horrid ghost of Christmas past. With that in mind, many — but not all — parties have vaccine mandates or require a recent negative COVID test for entry. Getting in may be trickier this year, too — more gatherings this year require invites and won’t let you transfer them, or are capping the size of the crowd.

Here are some of the holiday parties happening this year, with details subject to change. Unlike Santa’s, our list isn’t perfect, so send your invites to Heard on the Hill at HOH@rollcall.com and we’ll add them.

Bank Policy Institute

When: Dec. 1, 5–7 p.m.

Details: Don’t forget your vaccination card (or a photo of it); BPI has mandated vaccines for this invite-only rooftop party.

Alibaba

When: Dec. 1, 5–7 p.m.

Where: Charlie Palmer Steak

Details: Invited guests can RSVP at invite@alibabindc.com