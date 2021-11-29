Republican senators voted against moving toward a final vote on the annual Pentagon policy bill Monday evening, demanding that Democrats agree to hold floor votes on more GOP amendments.

The rejected procedural vote on the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act will further delay a vote on final passage but also increase pressure on Democrats who are juggling the defense bill along with year-end appropriations, a coming debt ceiling deadline and a social safety net and climate change bill that is at the core of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The cloture vote on the substitute amendment was 45-51, with 60 needed.

The vote turned into a vehicle for Republican senators to voice their displeasure with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s decision to delay floor consideration for four months after the Armed Services Committee approved the bill by a 23-3 vote in July.

“We are in this position because of Sen. Schumer, who is forcing this unfortunate action. He isn’t giving us ample time to debate the bill or hold an open amendment process,” said Armed Services ranking member James M. Inhofe, R-Okla.