Architect of the Capitol settles lawsuit alleging racist insults

The Architect of the Capitol settled a lawsuit brought by Anthony Green, a Black maintenance mechanic, who alleged he found a noose hanging from equipment he was assigned to inspect and was called racial slurs by white colleagues.

The settlement, filed Monday, was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Green cannot file another lawsuit on the same allegations. Green will receive $85,000 in “compensatory damages” and $50,000 will go to attorneys fees, a total of $135,000 paid out by the agency.

Any and all disciplinary records, which were at issue in the litigation, regarding Green’s work at the agency will be expunged as a result of the settlement.

A spokesperson for the Architect of the Capitol did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the agreement, called a stipulation of settlement, the Architect of the Capitol does not admit any liability.