FBI wants to be in the loop as Congress mulls cyber reporting law

Congress is considering a bill that would require critical infrastructure operators and federal agencies to report any cyber breaches and attacks to the top federal cyber agency, but the FBI wants to be in the reporting loop as well.

After a series of high-profile ransomware hacks and other cyberattacks that left the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency scrambling to figure out how network breaches unfolded, the Biden administration has urged lawmakers to mandate reporting of cyber incidents to the federal government.

While CISA is responsible for securing critical infrastructure networks from cyberattacks, the FBI, as the law enforcement agency, goes after the criminal perpetrators.

The FBI’s unique role as an intelligence and law enforcement agency helps not only victims but also CISA, the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command understand where “adversaries may strike next,” Bryan Vorndran, the FBI’s cyber division assistant director, told lawmakers last week.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of the FBI receiving full and immediate access to cyber incidents so we can act on them as soon as possible and in unison with our federal partners at CISA,” Vorndran told the House Oversight and Reform Committee.