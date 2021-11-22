Sean Parnell suspends Pennsylvania Senate campaign

Republican Sean Parnell suspended his Senate campaign in Pennsylvania Monday, hours after a judge granted custody of his children to his estranged wife, who accused Parnell of verbal and physical abuse. Parnell, an Army veteran, has denied the accusations.

Parnell’s decision to suspend his campaign shakes up the competitive GOP primary to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Patrick J. Toomey. Parnell was a frontrunner in the race thanks in part to earning former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in September.

The accusations of abuse came to light during a custody battle between Parnell and his estranged wife, Laurie Snell. Snell testified that Parnell choked her and verbally abused her, and that he had hit their children. Parnell also testified in the trial and denied those accusations.

The judge presiding over the case granted Snell primary physical custody and sole legal custody of the children on Monday. Judge James Arner wrote that Parnell was “less believable,” and concluded Parnell had committed “some acts of abuse in the past,” but not in recent years, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"I strongly disagree with the ruling today and I'm devastated by the decision. I plan on asking the court to reconsider this decision,” Parnell said in a statement late Monday afternoon.