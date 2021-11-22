Roger Stone, Alex Jones among those subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

Roger Stone and Alex Jones are among the latest group of people subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

This iteration focuses on five individuals who allegedly helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the rallies held on Jan. 5 and 6, the day of the insurrection by those seeking to overturn the election of Joe Biden. Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Budowich round out the group of five who are required to provide records by Dec. 6 and testimony to the panel by mid-December.

Stone, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, was in Washington on Jan. 5 and 6, and was scheduled to speak at the rally at the Ellipse that preceded the violent attack on the Capitol.

While in Washington, Stone used members of the Oath Keepers as security guards, several of whom were involved in the insurrection, and one who has been indicted. Stone promoted his attendance and solicited support to pay for security through stopthesteal.org.

Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist from his perch at Infowars, helped organize the rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, and facilitated a donation that he described as “eighty percent” of the funding. Jones also spoke at a Jan. 5 rally sponsored by the Eighty Percent Coalition. Jones has promoted false allegations of election fraud and encouraged people to attend the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse.