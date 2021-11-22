Biden to stay with Powell as Fed chairman

Corrected 1:39 p.m. | President Joe Biden said Monday he plans to stick with Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair, supporting continuity in leadership as annual inflation topped 6 percent last month in the fastest increase in three decades.

Biden praised the Republican's handling of the economy during the pandemic and stressed the importance of stability and independence on the board. The president also nominated board member Lael Brainard, a front-runner for the top job favored by progressives, to take over as the Fed’s vice chair. That position is currently held by Richard H. Clarida, whose term expires on Jan. 31.

During a speech Monday afternoon, Biden addressed critics who would have preferred he nominate a Democrat.

“Put directly, at this moment of both enormous potential and enormous uncertainty for our economy, we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve. Jay has proven the independence that I value in the Fed chair,” Biden said of Powell. “In the last administration, he stood up [to] unprecedented political interference, in doing so successfully maintained the integrity and credibility of this institution.”

Nominating someone with bipartisan support would guard against the politicization of the regulator, the president added. The Senate voted 84-13 to approve Powell to lead the Fed in 2018. Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, was among those who cast a vote against him.