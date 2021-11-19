Pardoning turkeys remains a strange American tradition under Biden

Americans will feast on smoked, fried, spatchcocked or just plain roasted turkey carcasses by the millions this Thanksgiving, but not Peanut Butter and Jelly.

President Joe Biden continues one of the White House’s strangest traditions on Friday afternoon, pardoning two cutely named birds ahead of the holiday. The turkeys spent Thursday night in style at the Willard Hotel and are now set to live out the rest of their short lives on the animal sciences campus of Indiana’s Purdue University.

The annual turkey pardoning ceremony is mostly a joke, spoofing the executive’s sweeping federal clemency power, granted by the Constitution. For the turkeys, it means a quiet retirement. Corn and Cob, pardoned last year by then-President Donald Trump, were taken to Iowa State University and “are doing well,” according to a school spokeswoman.

Before that, turkeys landed at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” for several years, where Bread and Butter, spared from the dinner table in 2019, remain alive and clucking. Peas and Carrots, pardoned in 2018, have since “died of natural causes that come with birds that age,” said Zeke Barlow, a spokesman for the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Turkeys bred for food have a lifespan of only a couple years.

Changing up the destination gives each the “opportunity to host the turkeys and highlight the importance of agriculture education,” the National Turkey Federation’s Beth Breeding said in an email.