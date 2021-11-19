‘Sugar Bear’ kicks off holiday season as Capitol Christmas Tree arrives

’Twas a month before Christmas, when all through the Hill

Members were stirring, all about a bill.

The Capitol Tree was hung on the West Lawn with care,

By dozens of Architect of the Capitol workers — including St. Nicholas, who was there.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Congress, as an 84-foot white fir called “Sugar Bear” arrived Friday morning to a crowd of curious onlookers, AOC employees and U.S. Forest Service officials. Among them was Santa Claus, who traded in his iconic fur-lined red cap for a hardhat as he joined in the all-day affair of standing up the Capitol Christmas Tree, also known as “the People’s Tree.”

The tree actually got into Washington on Thursday evening to little fanfare — a silent night before the big unwrapping Friday morning. Its holding location just off the National Mall was moved because of a protest there. (This was no battle in the mythical War on Christmas; the demonstration was unrelated to the tree.)

The event marks the start of the most wonderful time of the year for Congress: the mad dash to pass spending bills to keep the government’s lights on before the holidays. (It’s “wonderful” in that everyone wonders if there’ll be a shutdown, whether they’ll have to reschedule trips back home, and why this happens every year.)

The Capitol Christmas Tree tradition began in 1964, and the Forest Service has provided the tree since 1970. This year, the AOC gave its criteria to the rangers at Six Rivers National Forest in California — like height, width and diameter breast height (how wide the trunk is at about four feet) — and they combed the forest’s 1.2 million acres, coming up with a nice list of about 20 options.