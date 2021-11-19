Senate confirms first Native American to direct park service

The Senate late Thursday confirmed Charles Sams III to lead the National Park Service, making him the first Senate-approved director since the Obama administration and the first Native American to hold the post.

While House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was criticizing congressional Democrats' roughly $2 trillion climate-and-social-spending bill in an hourslong floor speech, the Senate approved Sams’ nomination by voice vote.

Representatives of the National Park Service did not respond when asked when Sams would be sworn in, and a spokeswoman at the Interior Department, the service’s parent agency, declined to comment on the record.

An enrolled member of the Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon, Sams, who goes by Chuck, breezed through the confirmation process, drawing little if any skepticism from members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, though the problems before the 106-year-old agency do not augur an easy path ahead.

Facing challenges including park overcrowding, sexual harassment of employees, a backlog of about $12 billion in repairs and the impact of climate change on NPS sites, Sams will assume the helm of a department that has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration.