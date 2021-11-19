Photos of the week ending Nov. 19, 2021

Members, staff and media on Capitol Hill had one burning question this week: Would political tactics force Congress to eat into the Thanksgiving recess?

As the sun rose Friday morning and the Capitol Christmas Tree arrived on the West Front, it was clear that recess was safe, as the House passed a roughly $2.2 trillion package of spending and tax breaks to expand the social safety net and combat climate change.

Will the holiday recess be safe? We’ll see.

A Rock 'n' Roll half-marathon runner makes his way up North Capitol Street in Washington on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, left of the microphones, and his attorney David Schoen address the media after an appearance at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on contempt of Congress charges on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, references a picture of migrants detained at the Mexican border while questioning Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of DHS on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker Nancy Pelosi address the media before a meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Christian singer-songwriter Sean Feucht, center, prays with Sen. James Lankford, left, and Rep. Tracey Mann on the House steps as the House voted on Thursday. Feucht later performed several songs on the steps. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Robin Kelly, Joyce Beatty, and Sheila Jackson Lee pose for photos on the House steps of the Capitol while Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was speaking at length on the House floor to delay the Build Back Better Act vote late Thursday night. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A television monitor in the Rayburn tunnel shows House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as he spoke at length on the House floor early Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fist-bumps a man wearing a Build Back Better Bill costume on the House steps as she arrives to vote on the legislation Friday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces passage of the Build Back Better Act in the House chamber on Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)