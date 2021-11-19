‘The First Wave’ shows early days of COVID we never had to see

Most everyone knows what they were doing in March 2020, when the United States started locking down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was confusing and lonely and people were cut off from human contact. That deprived many of us of seeing first hand where the pandemic hit the hardest, particularly in New York.

“Especially those early weeks, especially in the first wave, we as the American public were so shielded from the realities of what was happening inside hospitals. This issue that could have brought our country together further polarized us. It was highly politicized. And I think a big part of that is the fact that the American public didn’t get to see images of how people were living or dying,” said Matthew Heineman, whose new documentary “The First Wave” is an up-close narrative set at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, N.Y., from March to June in 2020.

Heineman secured access early and went about documenting “the incredible work that health care workers were doing with no information on how to keep people alive.” And he felt a heavy responsibility to get it right. “There’s a reason why journalism exists … it informs public consciousness. These are real human beings affected by it. And we didn’t really see that. We were inundated with stats and headlines and information, but not any images,” he said in an interview conducted in a format that the pandemic transformed from novel to commonplace, on Zoom.

Heineman’s previous documentaries placed him in dangerous situations, in Mexico for the Academy Award-nominated “Cartel Land,” in Syria during a civil war for “City of Ghosts,” and in Colombia during a time of civil unrest for “The Boy from Medellin.”

None of it prepared him for Long Island Jewish.