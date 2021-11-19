FDA OKs Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all American adults ages 18 and up Friday in the hope of providing Americans extra protection against the virus ahead of a potential winter surge.

The announcement comes just hours before Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers are set to discuss and vote on recommendations for administering booster shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters can be used at least six months after completion of the primary vaccination series.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock called the emergency authorization a "timely public health decision," considering waning vaccine efficacy and the coming winter months that often bring people together indoors where the virus spreads more easily.

"Streamlining the eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all individuals 18 years of age and older will also help to eliminate confusion about who may receive a booster dose and ensure booster doses are available to all who may need one," FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks noted.

Booster shots are already available to many Americans. In recent weeks, Kentucky, New York City, California, Colorado, Connecticut and New Mexico moved ahead with booster shots for all adults without the administration’s blessing.