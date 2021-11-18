Why Tom Cole thinks former staffers make the best lawmakers

The Congress that smokes together stays together, according to Rep. Tom Cole, who’s been known to enjoy a stogie inside his offices on Capitol Hill.

“If you want to smoke a cigar, we have a place for you,” the Oklahoma Republican says, and he means it. Cole takes pride in lighting up with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, part of a larger push to just sit down and talk. “I believe in hospitality,” he says.

Make no mistake, Cole came up through the world of partisan politics. When he worked for Oklahoma Rep. Mickey Edwards in the early 1980s, he started out as a political “enforcer” of sorts. But he also got a two-year crash course in how to get along, as he served as a field representative and district director in a state that was almost entirely Democratic then. (Edwards was the only Republican in a six-member House delegation.)

Cole still emails back and forth with his onetime boss, and a recent message came with a heads-up: Edwards was leaving the GOP, calling it a “cult” in thrall to Donald Trump.

That’s not the path for Cole, who objected to certifying certain 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, but he’s listening. “Who am I to quibble with a guy that smart, and that deeply concerned about the country?” he says.