Federal Insurance Office urged to push climate risk disclosure

Corrected 10:32 a.m. | Federal and state regulators must push insurance companies to disclose more information on climate-related risk and their role in underwriting the fossil fuel industry, investors and advocates said in comment letters to the Treasury Department’s Federal Insurance Office.

Without such efforts, some investment advisers fear that regulators will lack the information needed to formulate and implement policies that would shield policyholders from skyrocketing claims due to extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change. They may also lack understanding of which market participants are making fossil fuel projects economically feasible amid the government and private sector’s push toward net-zero emissions.

“We have a difficult time assessing the proportion of premiums insurers receive from different sectors and therefore, we only have anecdotal data on what percent of insurers’ premiums come from the fossil fuel industry,” Leslie Samuelrich, president of Green Century Capital Management, said in a letter. “Nor do we have an insight into what types of fossil fuel operations and infrastructure these companies are insuring.”

Green Century Capital Management advises Green Century Funds, a sustainability mutual fund company based in Boston.

Established under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul, the FIO monitors the U.S. insurance industry. It identifies gaps in current regulations that could lead to a systemic crisis in the insurance sector or the overall financial system. It also examines whether insurance products are available and affordable for minorities and low-income communities.