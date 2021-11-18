Duckworth’s Afghanistan commission set for inclusion in defense bill

A proposal by Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth to create an independent commission to examine U.S. government failures over two decades of war in Afghanistan looks like it will be included in the Senate's version of the annual defense policy bill.

Speaking with CQ Roll Call on Thursday, Duckworth, a retired Army pilot who lost both her legs when her helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004 and now serves on the Armed Services Committee, said her amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act appears on track to be included in a manager’s package.

The manager’s package is a group of amendments that comes with the approval of committee leaders and is likely to be adopted without any objection.

Duckworth said she is refiling her amendment to include some language suggested by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee.

Rubio wants to add requirements to the report that the Independent Afghanistan Commission would generate, she said, such as including the intelligence community’s assessment of the effects of the August withdrawal of American forces.