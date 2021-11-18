Defense bill stalled in Senate over amendment dispute

Republicans held up the Senate’s version of the annual Pentagon policy bill late Thursday night to protest Democratic leaders' decision to exclude from consideration some of their amendments.

After a day of negotiation, Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., put forth a manager’s package of 19 amendments to the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

But senators including Marco Rubio of Florida, Steve Daines of Montana, Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, Ted Cruz of Texas and Dan Sullivan of Alaska objected to proceeding unless their amendments were added to the list.

Among the issues at stake, Rubio wanted a vote on his amendment to place importation limits on goods produced using forced labor in China. Daines had proposed an amendment to bar payments to families of immigrant families separated at the border during Donald Trump's presidency. Toomey wanted the Senate to consider his proposal to call out countries that are major producers of the drug fentanyl, which is widely abused in the United States.

But Reed said leaders had to set limits on what could go into the defense authorization. Because Congress has successfully passed one for 60 straight years, it's a desirable vehicle for senators to pursue objectives through the amendment process.