They’re back: Costumed attention seekers return in force to Capitol

As a man dressed like Schoolhouse Rock’s famous bill danced around the House steps in between photos with Democratic representatives Thursday afternoon, a Christian singer-songwriter and failed congressional candidate led a group of around 30 staffers in hymns and prayers, while another man on a semi-recumbent bicycle campaigned for dictator.

In other words, things on Capitol Hill are finally returning to normal — here, a truly relative term — as security measures and COVID prophylactics relax, allowing colorful constituents to bedazzle lawmakers and tourists to roam again just outside the Capitol’s gray marble facade.

This was not the first time progressives demonstrated in front of the Capitol since perimeter fencing, erected after the Jan. 6 attacks by a pro-Donald Trump mob, came down in July. Nor was it the first time Rick Hohensee, our would-be supreme ruler with a bone to pick about deficit spending and the Federal Reserve, cycled over to lobby lawmakers again as he has done routinely since 2004. And Sean Feucht, who spoke briefly with Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado just before his sing-a-long on the House steps, spent much of the last year and a half holding mask-free concerts across the nation.

But Thursday’s confluence of costumed and acoustic attention seekers created the kind of chaotic absurdity that was once common around the Capitol but has largely been absent the last many months.

Before COVID, it was common to see a shark roaming the hallways, warning lawmakers about the dangers of predatory loans, or Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags sitting behind testifying Wall Street CEOs. Advocates frequently dressed up to draw attention to their concerns.