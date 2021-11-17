Senators poised to begin debate on defense authorization bill

Lawmakers Wednesday evening sidestepped the biggest stumbling block in the way of Senate consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act and are set to debate the sprawling policy measure starting Thursday.

The fiscal 2022 NDAA had been stuck on the issue of whether, or at least how, to include a costly amendment based on the United States Innovation and Competition Act. The USICA bill, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, is aimed at enhancing American competitiveness with foreign adversaries like China by subsidizing U.S. semiconductor manufacturers and authorizing a host of scientific research and other programs.

Most Republicans voted against it when the Senate passed the measure as a freestanding bill in June and objected to including it in the NDAA, as Schumer wanted. Vermont independent Bernie Sanders joined them in opposing Schumer's strategy.

Schumer had planned a procedural vote to advance the NDAA on Wednesday morning, but postponed that vote while the dispute over his research bill raged backstage.

Later on Wednesday, Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., untied the legislative knot. They announced that House and Senate negotiators would hold a conference — separate from the NDAA process — to negotiate the best approach to the competitiveness bill. House members have written several bills on the issue that differ from Schumer’s but shared similar objectives.