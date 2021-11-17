Senate defense bill in limbo amid procedural dispute

The Senate called off a Wednesday vote to expedite debate on its National Defense Authorization Act amid uncertainty about how to include a high-profile amendment favored by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

The New York Democrat obtained unanimous consent to postpone the planned cloture vote on a motion to proceed to the NDAA until a time to be determined, saying on the floor that more work needed to be done on amendments.

Off the floor shortly thereafter, the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., shed light on why Schumer may have called off the vote.

Inhofe told reporters he and other senators would have opposed the move to speed up the process because they were not sure about how the Senate would consider an amendment backed by Schumer that aims to strengthen U.S. competitiveness with China.

If 41 Republicans had voted against cloture on the motion, it would have failed. Schumer's amendment is based on his United States Innovation and Competition Act, a bill passed by the Senate in June with 19 GOP votes. It would appropriate nearly $53 billion in subsidies for the U.S. semiconductor industry and authorize more than $135 billion for mostly research programs.