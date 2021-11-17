FDA to sidestep advisers on boosters-for-all approval

The Food and Drug Administration’s committee of outside experts is not planning to meet to discuss the data on Pfizer’s request for authorization of boosters-for-all, which federal officials are expected to greenlight this week, as they have for other critical decisions on COVID-19 vaccines.

The move signals that the Biden administration is willing to forge ahead without the signoff of the FDA’s scientific advisers, who twice voted to reject boosters for the young and healthy who don’t face high exposure risks, as pockets of the country show foreboding signs of a coming winter wave.

After CQ Roll Call reported Tuesday that an advisory meeting was unlikely, the agency confirmed that a decision on eligibility for boosters is expected to be made without the input of the committee.

“The agency has previously convened the VRBPAC for extensive discussions regarding the use of boosters for COVID-19 vaccines and, after review of the request, we have concluded that it does not raise questions that would benefit from additional discussion by the members of the committee,” said FDA spokeswoman Abby Capobianco. “While the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, the agency will review the request as expeditiously as possible.”

The lack of a meeting of the panel, known as the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, also means that emerging data on breakthrough cases won’t be hashed out in full view of the American public. Some clarity may be provided by a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own independent advisers on Nov. 19, although they do not typically weigh in on the same questions.