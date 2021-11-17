Democrats push to help hungry troops, as Pentagon offers limited aid

With scores of thousands of military personnel reportedly having trouble feeding their families, Democratic lawmakers in both chambers urged leaders of the Armed Services committees in letters Wednesday not to stint in providing relief for "the scourge of military hunger."

The new congressional push came on the same day that Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III announced a series of moves to address “the economic security of our force.”

On Capitol Hill, in a letter obtained by CQ Roll Call, 13 Democratic senators argued that Congress should send President Joe Biden a National Defense Authorization Act that includes a House-passed provision creating a “basic needs allowance” for low-income troops, not a similar — but less generous — Senate approach.

“The physical and mental impacts of this type of household food insecurity ultimately impact servicemembers’ ability to perform their mission, thereby compromising military readiness,” wrote the senators, including several who serve on the Armed Services and Appropriations panels.

The letter was signed by Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who was the leading champion of the basic needs allowance in the Senate. Also signing were Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Patty Murray of Washington, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Alex Padilla of California and Jon Ossoff of Georgia.