Here are some of the people who made the searing new documentary “Attica” possible: elderly ex-cons, dumpster divers and, perhaps most strange of all, Richard Nixon.

Director Stanley Nelson and producer and co-director Traci Curry knew they had a hook because of this year’s 50th anniversary of the Attica prison rebellion, still the largest and deadliest in U.S. history. They were able to connect with many people on the ground in September 1971: former prisoners, families of hostages, journalists, politicians and those trying to mediate the crisis. But they also dug up previously unseen, and in some cases discarded, footage from local television affiliates, prison and police surveillance cameras, and the gift that keeps on giving: Nixon’s recorded phone conversations, in this case with New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller.

“If we had tried to tell the story without the archival, they would have been great stories. Guys were talking. But the fact that you see it. You see it from the exuberance of the beginning, of them passing out food and building latrines and building their tents, and to go to that and the torture of the last day, to see them crawling through mud and marched around the yard nude, that’s just incredible,” Nelson said recently at Washington’s Mandarin Oriental hotel while in town doing the press rounds with Curry for their movie.

Despite the harrowing death toll — 43 in all, including 39 on Sept. 13, when New York National Guardsmen and law enforcement officers stormed the prison and killed 29 prisoners and 10 hostages — the Attica uprising is perhaps most famous for Al Pacino’s chanting, “Attica! Attica!” in the 1975 film “Dog Day Afternoon,” a fictional account of a 1972 bank robbery in New York City.

What lay at the heart of the uprising, though, were more than 1,000 prisoners on Sept. 9 rioting and turning that riot into a protest for more humane treatment in New York state’s notorious maximum security prison. Though tense, the negotiations between the prisoners and New York correctional facilities bore some fruit before getting bogged down, primarily regarding the question of amnesty over the death of a prison guard, William Quinn, who was killed in the initial riot. (Three inmates were killed then, too, at the hands of fellow prisoners.)