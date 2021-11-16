Reconciliation talks put some racial equity policies at risk

Congressional Democrats’ efforts to address racial and economic inequality, a persistent push from the 2020 elections, may hang in the balance as the president’s major social spending package hangs in limbo.

That measure includes tax provisions that could reduce childhood poverty by as much as 40 percent, disproportionately helping families in minority communities. It also would increase spending on minority-serving educational institutions, provide universal pre-K and change policies to encourage growth of minority-owned small businesses.

Adewale Maye, an analyst at the progressive Economic Policy Institute, said provisions in the reconciliation package on education, health care and child care “could have a very large impact on poverty reduction and have a disproportionate impact on Black and brown families.”

President Joe Biden made addressing such inequities a major plank of his election campaign last year and, now, a primary selling point of the bill. Administration officials argue provisions in the package would target societal ills, such as childhood poverty, lower educational attainment and low business ownership, that predominate in minority communities.

But disagreements among congressional Democrats over the cost and content of the package have stalled its passage, despite hopes to clear it through a budget reconciliation process that requires only a simple majority in the Senate.