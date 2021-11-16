Privacy issues seen reducing appeal of central bank digital currencies

Central bank digital currencies, a potential government-backed alternative to cryptocurrencies that would provide faster and more secure payments, raise privacy challenges that could hinder their development, according to academic experts.

Among the questions confronting those seeking to establish the currencies, called CBDCs, are how to identify users and when to track their payments. Government officials and privacy advocates alike are raising concerns that the U.S. version could look like China’s digital yuan, which allows the government to see every transaction a user makes.

“It is far more important to get it right than it is to do it fast,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in April. “The currency that is being used in China is not one that would work here. It’s one that really allows the government to see every payment for which it is used in real time.”

The Atlantic Council, a group that backs U.S. leadership and engagement with the rest of the world, says CBDCs are operating in various states of completeness in Nigeria as well as the Bahamas and five other Caribbean nations. Sixteen more nations have pilot programs, including China, Sweden, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Korea.

Moving more cautiously, the U.S. is working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to build a technology platform to support a potential digital dollar. A private, nonprofit effort, the Digital Dollar Project is also launching pilot programs across the country to test possible applications for a digital currency.