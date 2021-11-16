Judge questions flip on House request for Trump tax records

A federal judge questioned Tuesday whether the Biden administration’s decision to turn over Donald Trump’s tax records to Congress applies only to the former president.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, during a hearing about whether to dismiss the more than two-year-old legal clash, brought up how the federal government switched positions in July on the request from House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass.

The case is a tangle of issues related to congressional power to investigate that McFadden must consider as he decides what to do next.

He faces arguments about harm to Trump if the records are exposed, and different legal tests about congressional powers, including one from the Nixon era and one fresh from the Trump administration that are central to other ongoing cases

Back in 2019, the Trump administration had denied the initial subpoena and argued Neal’s request did not have a legitimate legislative purpose. The committee filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department that has never been resolved.