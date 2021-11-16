House to vote on removing Gosar from committees, censuring him over violent video

House Democrats are planning Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Paul Gosar and remove him from both committees on which he serves for posting an animated video of him killing Democratic colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and attacking President Joe Biden with swords.

“What we’re saying here is someone should not have the privilege of being on a committee if they essentially threaten somebody else’s life,” House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern said Tuesday as the panel considered the rule for the resolution to censure Gosar.

“At some point, you have to say, ‘Enough is enough,’” the Massachusetts Democrat added.

House Rules ranking member Tom Cole of Oklahoma and other Republicans said that the matter should have first gone through the Ethics Committee and that a majority party taking action to remove a member of the minority party from a committee sets a bad precedent that could be used against Democrats when Republicans hold the majority. Cole said that he doesn’t approve of the video but that Gosar addressed the matter with the GOP Conference.

“And frankly, [House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy] did take action. He did contact Mr. Gosar. The video did come down. There was a statement repudiating violence,” Cole said, arguing that Gosar should have had the opportunity to go before the Ethics panel.