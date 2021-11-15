Top areas of House budget package that could see changes

The House is gearing up to consider a roughly $2 trillion budget reconciliation package this week sprawling across 2,135 pages and encompassing the work of 13 committees.

The vast measure, which is still being analyzed by the Congressional Budget Office, is mostly described as a "social safety net and clean energy" package.

But its scope runs the gamut, including things like money for local tourism boards, seafood import monitoring and a new Great Lakes icebreaker for the Coast Guard. And it would implement some long-sought Democratic policy initiatives, such as removing the threat of deportation for undocumented immigrants and imposing steep financial penalties on employers that violate labor laws.

The package has already been scaled back considerably, dropping numerous tax increases and a more expansive prescription drug pricing regime, and its price tag has been cut roughly in half. House Democratic leaders have made changes to mollify both progressives and moderates in their caucus, as well as their colleagues in the Senate, and to attempt to make the package fit within the Senate's "Byrd rule" that puts strict limits on what can be included in a filibuster-proof reconciliation bill.

But still more changes are likely if the expansive bill, a top priority for President Joe Biden, is to become law. Below are some of the chief areas that may need to be tweaked, or dropped altogether, before landing on Biden's desk.