Senate to begin defense policy debate with Biden on the sidelines

When the Senate takes up its massive, $777.9 billion version of the annual Pentagon policy bill this week, lawmakers will have plenty of hot-button issues to debate, from how to best review the United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan to whether to require women to register for the draft.

Given the need to secure 60 votes, many senators will have influence over the final product. Less influential will be the person who has to sign it into law: President Joe Biden, whose leverage is limited given what’s likely to be a broad, bipartisan vote.

And while Biden took issue with a number of provisions in the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act passed in September, he’s shown no sign he’s willing to put at risk Washington’s 60-year run of enacting a defense authorization law by issuing a veto threat. Even if he did, lawmakers could override him.

Representatives and senators on the Armed Services committees have ignored Biden’s proposal to spend $752.9 billion on defense in fiscal 2022, boosting that total by $25 billion in both the House and Senate versions of the authorization bill. (Ultimately, appropriators will decide how much to spend, but they usually take their cues from the NDAA.)

Biden also weighed in with a number of specific objections to the House-passed bill. He said he “strongly opposes” provisions in it to keep funding Ticonderoga-class cruisers and to retain more KC-10 refueling tanker planes than the Defense Department wants, for instance.