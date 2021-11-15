It’s time to fix the broken Senate confirmation process

Monday marks the 300th day of Joe Biden’s presidency, a pivotal time by which the “transition” is supposed to be in the rearview mirror and an administration can move forward with a full team – or at least the first string – of senior Senate-confirmed appointees on the job.

For Biden — as for Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush — the reality has been far different.

None of them met this expectation due in large part to the high number of appointees (1,200) requiring Senate approval and an increasingly arduous, lengthy and partisan confirmation process.

In short, the political appointment and Senate confirmation processes are broken and in need of reform.

Based on the Partnership for Public Service’s tracking of about 800 full-time executive branch positions (not including judges, U.S. attorneys, U.S. marshals and part-time positions), the Senate as of Monday has confirmed a paltry 179 of the 419 individuals nominated by Biden.