International student enrollment plummeted last year amid COVID-19

International student enrollment in the U.S. fell by 15 percent during the 2020-2021 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest single drop since the government and nonprofit groups began recording data in the late 1940s.

A total of 914,095 international students were enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities last school year, according to data collected by the Institute of International Education and jointly released Monday with the State Department. That reflects a decline from nearly 1.1 million the previous year that reflects the ravages of the pandemic.

Broad travel restrictions and delayed visa processing limited international student enrollment, said Mirka Martel, head of research, evaluation and learning at IIE. Many U.S. consulates in foreign countries suspended operations as the pandemic spread, or conducted only limited services.

“The 2021 academic year was a historic moment for international exchange and student mobility due to the global shock of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Martel said during a briefing Monday morning. “Many international students were not able to travel to the United States due to travel restrictions.”

New student enrollment plummeted by 46 percent, the primary driver of the overall 15 percent decline. Current student enrollment was far more resilient, declining only 3 percent.