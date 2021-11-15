After climate summit, House Democrats feel heat on budget vote

House Democrats who attended last week’s international climate summit in Glasgow returned describing a reception that combined sincere appreciation for a change in U.S. policy direction on the issue with real skepticism about the extent and reliability of America’s commitment — especially as they meet resistance in their own party to emission reduction policies in their reconciliation package.

“The hard questions that we consistently got were, you know, why didn't the United States sign on to the pledge to stop financing coal plants, because we who acknowledge the science don't understand why you wouldn't do that. How much are the commitments of the United States going to be durable if the House flips to be controlled by people who deny science?” Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., said Friday during a virtual news conference.

“What happens if the White House is again inhabited by someone who believes that the laws of physics are negotiable? What happens if certain senators wake up on the wrong side of the bed tomorrow morning?”

House leaders are planning to vote this week on a budget reconciliation package that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in climate-related spending and tax incentives, higher fees and royalty rates for oil and gas operations on public lands, and a new program to limit methane emissions escaping from oil and gas operations.

But that package leaves out many of the things sought by climate hawks — even higher funding levels, a tax on carbon emissions, and a Clean Electricity Performance Program to push utilities toward renewable energy sources.