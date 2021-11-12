Take Five: Pete Sessions

A: No, though I’ve met David Copperfield. The best I can do is win at a game of hearts. And sometimes that’s magic in our family. Our family is a bunch of cutthroat hearts players.

Q: You were a pretty early supporter of President Trump, and you said his first impeachment was one of the things that drove you to run again in 2020. But a while ago in the hallway, I heard you come to the defense of GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach the second time. You said he was “doing a hell of a job.” I was surprised by that, given your support of Trump and your vote on Jan. 6 to challenge the results of the presidential election.

A: I want you to know there are people in this conference, Republicans and good conservatives, who do not have to agree with every single person or every single thing. There are people who admire [Gonzalez] greatly, for taking the stand and being forthright. I do admire him.

What we were seeking to do [on Jan. 6] is to have each of the states relook at [the election]. We’re not people with an axe to grind, but who want to make sure the process worked correctly. When you have viewpoints about huge numbers of abnormalities, they need to be addressed, not blown away.

And so I think it’s appropriate that we actually go back and do an audit to figure out what happened. I mean, Exxon, AT&T — every company I’ve ever worked for has had an audit. Why would we be afraid of an audit, why would the Attorney General, the United States? [Ed. Note: There is no evidence of substantial fraud in the 2020 election.]