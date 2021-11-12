Delayed ‘mega IRA’ provisions boost budget bill’s revenue take

Democrats are getting more revenue they can count toward paying for their roughly $2 trillion social spending and climate package thanks to tweaks to a provision that would set new limits on how much cash can be stowed away in tax-free retirement accounts.

The proposal to crack down on “mega IRAs” will generate about $7.3 billion in revenue over a decade, up from $1.8 billion in its original form in legislation the House Ways and Means Committee approved in September, according to Joint Committee on Taxation estimates.

That’s because a delay in implementing the first-time mandates makes for beneficial math within the decade-long budget window used to calculate the cost of the filibuster-proof reconciliation bill. At the same time, Democrats swapped in a tighter income limit for households that have to adhere to the new rules.

Calls for new curbs on high-balance individual retirement accounts got louder this year after a ProPublica report on how wealthy investors like billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel have used IRAs to grow their fortunes while avoiding taxes.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., highlighted the issue in late July, releasing JCT data that found 3,625 taxpayers had IRAs with balances of at least $10 million as of 2019. Their accounts held more than $119 billion all together.