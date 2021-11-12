Defense, veterans groups press for new appropriations

Representatives of America’s defense industry and its veterans warned congressional leaders this month of the dire effects of lawmakers’ continuing failure to enact fiscal 2022 appropriations.

The three letters from associations and advocacy groups to leading lawmakers, obtained by CQ Roll Call, are the latest sign of deep concern in national security circles about Congress’ repeated reliance on continuing resolutions, which have funded government operations for parts of 12 of the last 13 fiscal years.

The missives also demonstrate the gathering pressure on Congress to pass in coming weeks the fiscal 2022 spending bills, with the Dec. 3 expiration date of the current CR fast approaching. And they warn specifically that, to the degree the current CR lasts, it could waste billions of dollars for military programs and cut or delay health care services for veterans in the months ahead.

“The limbo caused under CRs wastes precious time and money our nation cannot recover,” wrote Hawk Carlisle, National Defense Industrial Association president and CEO, and Arnold Punaro, chairman of its board, in one of the letters, a Nov. 1 missive to top appropriators of both parties in both chambers.

$37 billion defense raise on hold

Continuing resolution laws require that spending stay at current levels, with no new starts or production increases, except as explicitly allowed in so-called anomalies in the law itself.