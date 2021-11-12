Analysis: Budget bill would mostly raise taxes on top 1 percent

Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion tax and spending package would spell a tax cut for most households not in the top 1 percent of earners in 2022, an analysis from the Tax Policy Center found.

The think tank — a joint project of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution — said Thursday that tax cuts would be widespread in the first year under the bill, but taxes would on average rise very slightly for many middle- and upper-income Americans in 2023 and climb more widely in 2026.

The findings suggest potential issues later in the decade running up against President Joe Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000, a promise that Democrats have aimed to keep while drafting their filibuster-proof budget reconciliation package implementing social safety net and climate priorities.

In 2022, the TPC estimated that the lowest fifth of earners would see a 4.2 percent tax cut on average, while the top 0.1 percent earning over $4 million would see taxes go up by 4.1 percent.

Most households earning less than $400,000 would see tax cuts or little change in their tax bills, though significant chunks would still see slight tax increases when corporate provisions are factored in.