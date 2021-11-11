Shareholders seen broadening ESG proposals as SEC changes course

Activist investors are expected to feel more empowered to bring forward measures on climate change and human capital management in the next corporate proxy season after the Securities and Exchange Commission reversed Trump administration policies that had blocked some shareholder proposals.

Companies seeking to avoid shareholder votes on environmental, social and governance issues face a higher burden to have the SEC grant their requests. SEC staff issued a legal bulletin last week on no-action requests under a provision known as Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The agency, led by Democrat Gary Gensler, said it will be more likely to require companies to hold shareholder votes on public policy issues such as the environment and worker arbitration than it was during the Trump administration as part of its repeal of three legal bulletins issued between 2017 and 2019.

“Staff will no longer focus on determining the nexus between a policy issue and the company, but will instead focus on the social policy significance of the issue that is the subject of the shareholder proposal," said Staff Legal Bulletin 14L from the Division of Corporation Finance.

It's also reversing a position it took in 2017 that companies could exclude proposals if they deal with a subject that accounts for less than 5 percent of the company’s total assets, net earnings or gross sales. The SEC will allow proposals on “issues of broad social or ethical concern” regardless of their economic effects, it said.