Congress is facing more challenges than it has ever before — ethical, political, financial … and numismatic.

Challenge coins have spilled out across the Capitol’s hallways like change from a broken piggy bank. Having long embraced the military, members of Congress are now embracing one of its traditions: minting custom coins that celebrate a particular unit, squadron, ship or office.

At least 10 members — all veterans by Roll Call’s count — hand out their own, personalized coins, decorated with details about their lives and districts. They’re usually around 2 inches in diameter and twice as thick as a silver dollar, but vary in size, shape and heft.

Rep. Tony Gonzales’ coin is more rectangular, featuring the retired Navy master chief petty officer’s two stars and anchor insignia, a destroyer, a P-3 Orion surveillance plane, his cryptologic technician emblem, 29 stars (one for each county he represents) and the congressional seal. All those elements give the Texas Republican’s coin enough heft to use as a weapon. “That way, in case there’s an insurrection, you’re ready to go,” he joked.

The coins get their “challenge” in the form of a check: A coin holder — usually a member of a specific military unit, police department or firehouse, and usually out drinking with some of his comrades — shouts “coin check,” requiring the rest of the group to produce their tokens. If someone doesn’t have their coin on them, then they’ll have to pay for a round of drinks. But if everyone’s rolling in coins, then the well-met challenger ponies up for the next round.